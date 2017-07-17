LaVar Ball, former NBA pro and the father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, renewed yet another beef over the weekend. Having already called out a number of all-time greats like Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry, LaVar decided it was time to challenge another in Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal. When asked about the competition level between his younger son LaMelo Ball and O'Neal's son Shareef O'Neal (both among the best high school prospects in the country), LaVar said he and LaMelo would "kill" the O’Neals in a hypothetical 2-on-2 matchup.

That, of course, is absurd. Even if LaMelo won his matchup against Shareef, LaVar, who famously averaged 2.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in his lone season at Washington State in the late 1980s, would have to guard one of the most dominant players in NBA history who can still dunk on people with ease at the age of 45. O'Neal basically said as much in an Instagram video on Sunday in which he promised to "superglue this wig to my head forever" if Ball beats him while he lip synced to Carrie Underwood’s hit song "Blown Away."

"It's only one BIG BALLER BRAND and that's me THE SHAQ BRAND," O’Neal continued. "Wake up bro. I made more free throws in a game then the Points you averaged mr 2.2 a game. Respect this first balloter #relax #justwatchyoursonplay#shhhhhh #youtoloud#youcanneverbeattheonealboyz"

This isn't the first time O'Neal and Ball have crossed paths, either. While O'Neal was on board with the Lakers drafting Lonzo, he was critical of LaVar charging $495 for his older son's signature sneaker. He also added fuel to the fire by saying Shareef is a better player than LaMelo after Shareef; the entire feud first began when Shareef told TMZ he could take LaMelo in another hypothetical matchup.

Unfortunately, we probably won't ever see a 2-on-2 game materialize between the O'Neals and Balls. But it's hard to believe someone other than Ice Cube won’t eventually put LaVar Ball's money where his mouth is by challenging him on the court. If that day does ever come, let's hope someone is around to document it, because it would undoubtedly make for entertaining viewing.

