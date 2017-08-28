Wrestler Sexy Star Accused of Deliberately Injuring Opponent

Sexy Star has been accused of deliberately injuring a fellow wrestler during the AAA TripleMania XXV event in Mexico City, Mexico over the weekend.

The fight was a four-way women's match for the Reina de Reinas Championship between Sexy Star, Rosemary, Ayako Hamada and Lady Shani. According to PWInsider, the feud began between Sexy Star and Lady Shani, both of whom started to shoot (a term used to describe two fighters going off-script during a fight) in an effort to injure each other. While Rosemary wasn’t initially involved in the exchange, Sexy Star reportedly believed each wrestler was going after her and popped Rosemary's arm out of place during an armbar submission.



Here is a video of the incident:

While Sexy Star reportedly left the building before returning to apologize under the orders of Vampiro, the Director of Talent for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, many in the wrestling community have spoken out about what happened.

First, Rosemary gave her account of the story with a lengthy post on Twitter: "Let me make this perfectly clear," Rosemary started. "If you take liberties with someone's body when they are giving it to you and trusting you to keep them safe, you are not tough. You are an asshole. And you don't belong in this business.

"Sexy Star decided to do just that this weekend at TripleMania. And while I have remained quiet on social media until I was more calm to address the situation, I have now being informed that she is telling people that it is a work. You are all now being informed that Sexy Star is a liar. She was a liar in the locker room when she was forced to apologize and instead cooked up some bullshit excuse that she 'didn't know' and she is a liar now. You know if you are torquing on someone’s arm. You know an armbar is a real and dangerous hold."

Then other wrestlers rushed to Rosemary's aid. The WWE's Paige tweeted that there is "no room for bullies in this business" and Cody Rhodes made it clear that Sexy Star will "never set foot in one of my locker rooms." Joey Ryan said a violation of trust in the wrestling business means "you're not one of us."

Whether it's dick flips or submissions, we constantly put our health in each others hands. If you violate that trust, you're not one of us. — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) August 27, 2017

It's still unclear how severe Rosemary's injury is. PWInsider's latest report claims that discoloration and swelling around her elbow could indicate a torn tricep, although she will undergo more tests when she returns to the United States. Nonetheless, WrestleCade announced on Monday that they have pulled Sexy Star from an upcoming event in November.