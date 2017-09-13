Serena Williams' first child officially has a name: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. The tennis pro shared the first photo of her baby daughter with fiancé Alex Ohanian on Wednesday.

"Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.," she wrote.

Williams and Ohanian welcomed their daughter on Friday, September 1st, just before her sister Venus stepped onto the court at the US Open to defeat Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-4 in third-round play at the championship match.

And though Venus had her attention trained exclusively on her match, the elder Williams couldn't help letting slip a few words about her new niece in a prematch interview with ESPN.

"Obviously, I'm super-excited," she said at the time. "Words can't describe." After her match, she revealed that she and Serena had spoken prior to her big game, and she called the conversation "motivational."

"We always talk," she said. "We always talk, so she's always encouraging me. … From every step of the way, every match, always."

Serena also received well-wishes from Beyonce, an ardent admirer and one-time collaborator (the athlete's dance moves were memorably featured in Beyonce's instant-classic music video for "Sorry" off her Lemonade album).

"Congratulations Serena!" the singer caption a stunning image of Serena in a flowing cream-colored gown. (And the love is mutual; on Monday, September 4th, Beyonce's 36th birthday, Serena was among nearly 20 famous women who paid homage to Queen Bey by recreating one of her iconic looks from her "Formation" music video. Michelle Obama also contributed her own take.)

Serena and Reddit co-founder Ohanian first shared their happy baby news in April after the tennis champ accidentally posted a photo of herself showing off a baby bump at 20-weeks to Snapchat.