Ronda Rousey Releases WWE Promo Tape, Challenges Ric Flair's Daughter

Former UCF star Ronda Rousey seems destined to continue her fighting career with WWE. In a recently released promo tape, she's seen challenging a trio of opponents including Charlotte Flair, the daughter of Ric Flair.

Rousey appears in the half-minute-long video alongside Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. Rousey is seen challenging Flair, Becky Lynch and Bayley.

"You name the time, you name the place," Rousey said. "We're waiting to hear from you."

UFC president Dana White has strongly hinted that Rousey's days as a MMA star were over, going as far as telling ESPN that he wasn't sure he'd want her back.

"I don't know," White said. "I don't know if I'd want her to. The way she came in, the way everything went — it was perfect.



So it appears that if Rosey's fighting career is going to continue, it will be as a wrestler. And the video released by WWE is only further evidence.

The drama is further intensified, as pointed out by TMZsports, because Rousey's friend Shayna Baszler, is part of a group that dubbed themselves as the Four Horsewomen. This is, of course, an homage to the Four Horsemen of pro wrestling, of which Ric Flair was formerly a member.

We'll see if and when the fight happens. But just because Rousey might be done with UFC doesn't mean the drama is over.