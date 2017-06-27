See Drake as Steph Curry in NBA Awards' 'Get Out' Spoof

Drake served as host of the inaugural edition of the NBA Awards on Monday night. In one comedy skit from the show, the hip-hop star portrayed Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry in an amusing homage to the hit horror flick Get Out.

The segment gently pokes fun at the happy domesticity of Curry's relationship with his wife Ayesha (played by Pitch's Kylie Bunbury). In the clip, Warriors forward Draymond Green (Get Out star Lil Rel) calls Drake and encourages him to leave the house and celebrate his team's recent NBA championship. But Ayesha has hypnotized her partner using the same spoon-in-teacup trick that drove the plot of Get Out, and she is uninterested in having her husband leave her side to participate in team activities.

"You know the rules," Ayesha's character tells Drake. "No phone calls after 10 a.m. unless it's God or Steve Harvey." "Klay [Thompson]'s gonna be there," Drake protests. "That's like having a chaperone!"

His objections get him nowhere: Ayesha punishes Drake for taking Green's call by sending him to the braindead zone known as "the sunken place." The rapper ends the skit in a zonked-out stupor, sitting next to his wife while wearing a onesie covered with images of her face.

As part of his NBA Award hosting duties, Drake also showed up in a skit on Monday with Will Ferrell. All his acting work has not hampered the rapper's musical productivity: he appeared on multiple new songs this month, including his own tune "Signs," DJ Khaled's single "To the Max" and Metro Boomin's "No Complaints."