See Chicago Cubs Shortstop Destroy a Cardinals Fan's Nachos

The Cubs and Cardinals are fierce, long-standing rivals. Chicago is on the verge of eliminating the Cardinals from NL Central contention with just a couple games to go. But that didn't stop Cubs shortstop Addison Russell from showing some compassion to a St. Louis fan.

Russell barreled into the fan trying to catch a foul ball, accidentally spilled his nachos; he was later seen wiping cheese off his hands and arms.

But Russell, being the gentleman that he is, made up for it. When he went to take the field in a later inning, he brought his glove, and a new serving of the snack for the hungry fan. Russell shook hands with the fan and even posed for a selfie.



The fan later tweeted his thanks, but made sure to note that the first set of nachos were "loaded" while the nachos that Russell brought him were plain. Still, he called the moment "unforgettable". On Twitter, he goes by "nacho man".

@cardinals thanks for the loaded nachos @cubs thanks for the plain nachos. Thank you cubs and cards. Unforgettable. #nachoman pic.twitter.com/OGvnyfRN7t — nacho man (@guder82) September 26, 2017

You never know what you'll see when you come to the ballpark.