See Bill Murray Heckle, Cheer Players in New Unscripted Baseball Series

Bill Murray and his brother, Brian Doyle-Murray, are taking their love for baseball on the road in a new, unscripted series called "Bill Murray and Brian Doyle-Murray's Extra Innings."

Extra Innings follows the Murrays around Minor League ballparks across America, where they'll heckle athletes, muse about the sport and get to know the locals. In one excursion, the Murray brothers reportedly stop off at the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. The brothers even co-wrote and performed the show's jovial theme song, "The Thing About Baseball."



Bill Murray, a noted Chicago Cubs fan, is also the part-owner of the St. Paul Saints and Charleston RiverDogs. "[The show is] a little something to fill a baseball fan's off-season hole in the heart," the actor recently told Variety.

The 10-episode series will run eight minutes per episode. It begins Monday, November 20th, on Facebook's new video platform, Facebook Watch.

