While millions of combat sports fans watched Conor McGregor fight Floyd Mayweather on Saturday, former UFC champion Ronda Rousey was quietly getting married to fellow UFC fighter Travis Browne in Hawaii.

Rousey announced that she was engaged to Browne, whom she started dating in 2015, back in April of this year. She didn't give details about when and where they would be getting married — "I don't know what goes into planning a wedding," she said at the time — but UFC president Dana White broke the news the day before the McGregor Vs. Mayweather fight during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

Rousey and Browne have since shared pictures of their wedding day on social media. In one of her photos, Rousey said it was the "happiest day of my life."

Happiest day of my life.... A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

Absolutely beautiful!! #browsey2017 A post shared by travisbrownemma (@travisbrownemma) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:48pm PDT

She is absolutely perfect!! A post shared by travisbrownemma (@travisbrownemma) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:44pm PDT

Rousey hasn't fought since Amanda Nunes defeated her at UFC 207 on December 30, 2016. Although White said Rousey was "probably going to retire" following that loss, she has yet to officially announce her retirement from the UFC.

"She's in a good place; she's happy and hasn't announced her retirement or anything like that, but she's focusing on this wedding," White told Rich Eisen on Friday.

