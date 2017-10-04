Ronda Rousey's days as a UFC champion fighter appear to be over, but she's certainly not leaving the world of competitive fighting. A trailer dropped today for a new GO90 original documentary series titled "Why We Fight," produced by Rousey.

The series will feature eight, 45-minute episodes following Zac "Kid Yamaka" Wohlman around the world as he tells his own story of why he fights, as well as spending time with other fighters of why they fight.

The trailer hints at Wohlman's addiction to painkillers, and how competitive fighting aided his recovery. But the trailer goes to countries all over Asia and Europe to tell the stories of other fighters as well. Portions of the trailer are fairly gruesome – a guy gets a dollar bill stapled to his forehead, for example.

The series premiere Wednesday, October 18th. Rousey herself has been atop the fighting world as a UFC bantamweight champion, but this series is clearly centered around fighters of lesser stardom, focusing on the personal and the professional struggles that they regularly deal with.