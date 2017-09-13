Paris, Los Angeles to Host 2024, 2028 Olympic Games

After a unanimous vote at the at the IOC Session in Lima, Peru, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) awarded Paris the 2024 Olympic Games and Los Angeles host of the 2028 Olympic Games. It's the first time two Olympic hosts were determined at once since 1921.

Los Angeles officials announced in July of 2017 that they were giving up a bid for the 2024 Olympic Games to host the 2028 Olympic Games instead. The Los Angeles Times estimated the move would save Los Angeles "tens of millions" of dollars.

Paris hasn't hosted the Olympic Games since 1924. It will be the third time hosting the event. Los Angeles last hosted the Olympic Games in 1984 and will join London and Paris as the only three-time Olympic hosts following failed bids in 2012 and 2016.

The 2020 Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan.

