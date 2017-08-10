NBA All-Star Zach Randolph Arrested on Felony Marijuana Charge

Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph was arrested late Wednesday night by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for marijuana possession with intent to sell, TMZ Sports reports.



The police found the drugs after an incident in South Los Angeles that ended in six vandalized police cars. According to Bleacher Report, police were investigating the Nickerson Gardens housing project due to "a large group of people drinking, smoking marijuana and blocking the street." The police recovered two guns, impounded two vehicles and seized narcotics from the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Randolph, a 17-year NBA veteran and two-time All-Star, was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police at 11 p.m. and released Thursday morning on $20,000 bail. His court date is scheduled for August 31st. Randolph's agent and attorney, Raymond Brothers, told ESPN that the charges are false and misleading.

Randolph was last arrested for investigation of drunken driving in 2009. During that time, he played for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Randolph recently signed a two-year, $24 million contract with the Sacramento Kings in the offseason after eight seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies. He was a fan favorite, having lead Memphis to the playoffs nearly every year. The Grizzlies are planning to retire his Number 50 jersey later this season.