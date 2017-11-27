New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard joined a number of athletes and celebrities over the weekend in trolling Donald Trump after he said he was "probably" going to be named Time magazine's Person of the Year. Syndergaard tweeted that Sports Illustrated told him he was probably going to be Sportsman of the Year, but he turned them down because he's "not proud of my recent perm" and he had an "interpretive dance class at the interview time."

"Sports Illustrated called and said I was probably going to be Sportsman of the Year, but it was going to take a long photo shoot and interview," Syndergaard wrote. "I'm not proud of my recent perm and have a interpretive dance class at the interview time so I turned it down! No Thanks SI!!"

Syndergaard's tweet has received over 36,000 retweets and 156,000 favorites since Saturday, which is almost as much as Trump’s original tweet that currently has over 43,000 retweets and 161,000 favorites. Then there's tennis star Andy Murray, whose tweet about the BBC "probably" naming him Sports Personality of the Year has over 68,000 retweets and 301,000 favorites.

Bbc just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) November 24, 2017

Shortly after Trump's tweet, Time issued a statement that the president was incorrect about how they choose Person of the Year. "Time does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6," they tweeted. Trump was, however, named their Person of the Year for 2016.

