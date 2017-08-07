Mets Pitcher Noah Syndergaard Faced Backlash For 'Game of Thrones' Cameo

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard finally made his appearance on HBO's Game of Thrones on Sunday. Syndergaard was onscreen fleetingly, but long enough to identify as a muscular Lannister soldier at the episode's climax – wherein he reckoned with a fire-breathing dragon.

But some Mets fans on social media couldn't help correlating the TV spot with the Mets' second longest losing streak in Major League Baseball. Right now, Syndergaard is also nursing an injury that has kept him sidelined since April. So when Syndergaard confirmed his appearance on the show, comments quickly turned sour.

The New York Post revealed Syndergaard's appearance on the show earlier this year after he reportedly traveled to Spain last November to take part in filming. Even so, there's no doubt the Mets being in a better position at this point of the season would've made life as a Lannister soldier much easier for Syndergaard.

