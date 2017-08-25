On Saturday, August 26th, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will finally face off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 9 p.m. ET. In what is expected to be one of the biggest fights of all time, UFC champion McGregor will look to win the first professional boxing fight of his career against the undefeated Mayweather, who is one victory away from a 50-0 career record.

Related Floyd Mayweather Guarantees He'll Stop Conor McGregor on Saturday Unbeaten boxer has made a bold prediction for his upcoming fight against the UFC star

There are a number of ways to watch the fight, the primary one being purchasing the pay-per-view. You can order it on Showtime for $99.95 through your cable provider. If you don't have cable, the fight can be streamed via Showtime or the UFC on your computer, phone, Apple TV, Sling TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and many other devices. However, prices may vary.

For cheaper options, the fight will be broadcast in select theaters throughout the country. You can find a list of participating theaters on Fathom Events. Tickets are around $40 for an adult, although each theater can set its own prices. The broadcast will be identical to the one shown on Showtime, with a run time of four hours.

Select bars and restaurants will also show the fight. Hooters, for example, has a $30 cover charge if you reserve your seat before August 26th, compared to a $50 cover charge at the door. Both include $20 towards "free food" for your next visit. A list of their participating restaurants can be found at Hooters.com. Buffalo Wild Wings will also show the fight in around half of its U.S. locations for a cover charge ranging between $20-$30.

To find out which bars and restaurants near you will have the fight available, you can use the DIRECTV Sports Bar Finder app or UFC Bars.

Finally, buildings in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami and New York will project "massive videos on their structures promoting the fight, along with live polling of Mayweather/McGregor fight winner projections." According to a press release from AT&T, these will be the primary locations, although AT&T may end up projecting those videos on multiple buildings in each city:

Atlanta: Peachtree Center Ave & Auburn Ave

Chicago: 830 S Wabash Ave

Dallas: 2201 N Field St

Houston: 1410 Pease St

Los Angeles: W Olympic Blvd & S Flower St

Miami: 5th St & Ocean Drive

New York City: 8th Ave & W 27th St