Conor McGregor v Floyd Mayweather Fight Airing in Select U.S. Theaters

Watching the super-fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather next month just got cheaper. For a fraction of the price, the fight and the undercard (which is expected to feature undefeated boxer Gervonta Davis) will air in select movie theaters across the United States. A list of participating theaters is at the FathomEvents website.

"Mayweather Promotions is very proud of its longstanding partnership with Fathom Events and we're glad to be able to once again bring a Floyd Mayweather fight to movie theaters nationwide," Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe told ESPN. "If you can't make it to T-Mobile Arena, but want to feel like you're sitting ringside, watching this mega-event on the big screen will be an experience fans won't want to miss."

While each theater will have an opportunity to set its own prices, the tickets will likely cost around $40 according to ESPN's Dan Rafael. The broadcast will be identical to the one shown on Showtime with a run time of four hours, starting at 9 p.m. ET.

"The buzz that my fight against Conor McGregor is getting has been great already, so what better way to watch this larger than life event than on the big screen?" Mayweather said via press release. "We brought boxing back to movie theaters eight years ago and it was a huge success, but this event is on a different level and I'm so glad we are giving fans another way to see all the action. Grab your popcorn because this is a fight no one will want to miss."