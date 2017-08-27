Mayweather Wins Against McGregor: 10-round TKO

Floyd Mayweather lived up to expectations on Saturday, defeating Conor McGregor in "The Money Fight" to remain undefeated during his legendary boxing career.



Mayweather hit the prestigious 50-0 mark inside the ring when he handed UFC Lightweight champion McGregor a 10-round TKO loss in their highly anticipated boxing match, which took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and aired on pay-per-view.

From the moment the fight was announced Mayweather (50-0 boxing) insisted he was going to make easy work of McGregor (21-3 MMA, 0-1 boxing), who had never competed in a pro boxing fight prior to his encounter with one of the best the sport has ever seen.

McGregor had a strong start to the fight, winning some of the early round. "Money" did what he does best as the action progressed, though, finding his timing, range and outworking his opponent. McGregor became fatigued and slowed, then Mayweather went in for the kill in the 10th round.



"Our game plan was to take our time, go to him, let him shoot his shots early and then take him out down the stretch," Mayweather said in his post-fight interview. "We know in MMA he fights for 25 minutes. After 25 minutes, he started to slow down. I guaranteed to everybody that this wouldn't go the distance.

50-0! @floydmayweather stops Conor McGregor #mayweathermcgregor A post shared by Mike Bohn (@mikebohnmma) on Aug 26, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

Mayweather, 40, came out of a more than two-year retirement to face McGregor in the spectacle of a contest. He proved that was a wise choice, winning the fight and earning a guaranteed $100 million payday (with much more on the way) for his efforts.

Now Mayweather rides off into retirement again, but this time with a perfect rounded record and an enormous addition to his bank account.

"This was my last fight tonight," Mayweather said. "For sure. Tonight was my last fight. Tonight I chose the right dance partner to dance with. Conor you are a hell of a champion."

McGregor handles the loss about as well as one could. He said cardio was his greatest issue, but felt the fight was stopped slightly early.

"I thought it was close though and I thought it was a bit of an early stoppage," McGregor said. "I was just a little fatigued. He was just a lot more composed with his shots. ... When you're in here in the squared circle, everything is different. Let the man put me down, that's fatigue, that's not damage."



He took the loss in stride, promising to return better than ever.

"I've been strangled on live TV and came back," McGregor said.