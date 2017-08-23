Watch the Final Mayweather Vs. McGregor Press Conference Livestream

For the final time before they fight on Saturday, August 26th, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will talk to the press at the KÀ Theatre at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon. The pre-show will begin at 3:45 p.m ET on YouTube and the press conference itself is scheduled to start a 4:00 p.m. ET. Watch the livestream in the video above.

The two fighters should have plenty to discuss at the press conference. Mayweather recently accused McGregor of being "extremely heavy" and questioned if he'll cut weight before the weigh-in on Friday afternoon. McGregor was also confronted by his former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi earlier this week in public. This comes almost a month after Malignaggi left McGregor’s camp because of leaked photos from a sparring session.

The next time we'll see the two fighters will be during Friday's weigh-in. After that – assuming they both make weight – will be the actual fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday at approximately 9:00 p.m. ET.