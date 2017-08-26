Saturday's "The Money Fight" boxing showdown between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is official.



Mayweather and McGregor both made weight at Friday's weigh-in, with the undefeated multi-time boxing champion tipping the scale at 149.5 pounds while the UFC Lightweight titleholder came in at 153 pounds, just under the 154-pound limit.

#MayweatherMcGregor final face off was HEATED 🔥🔥🔥⚖️ A post shared by Showtime Sports (@shosports) on Aug 25, 2017 at 3:46pm PDT

After several weeks of build and six intense face-offs, Mayweather and McGregor traded some final words following the weigh-in. Mayweather plans to retire from competition after the fight, but boldly claimed he's not going to be the only to hang up the gloves after he’s done with the Irishman.

"I've been here before, I know what it takes when it's a fight of this magnitude," Mayweather said following weigh-in. "It won't go the distance. Mark my words. ... This will be Conor McGregor's last fight also."

As far as McGregor, his demeanor is as calm as ever heading into the foreign territory of his first professional boxing match. "The Notorious" hasn't shown a single moment of self-doubt since the Mayweather fight was announced, and after seeing his opponent face-to-face for the final time, his faith in victory is stronger than ever before.

"He looks like shit – you know that," McGregor said. "He looks blown out, full of water. He's not going to keep my pace. Trust me on that. That's the worst shape I've ever seen him. ... I'm going to breeze though him. Trust me on that. ... He's over there twiddling his thumbs. I see a man afraid."

Mayweather meets McGregor at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The scheduled 12-round bout airs on pay-per-view for a high-definition price tag of $99.55.

Check RollingStone.com for fight-night coverage from on-site reporter Mike Bohn.