Floyd Mayweather Apologizes For Calling Conor McGregor Homophobic Slur

On Thursday, Floyd Mayweather formally apologized for calling Conor McGregor a "faggot" during last month’s international press tour.

A representative from Mayweather's camp said the boxer has "nothing against gays or lesbians at all" following the fourth and final press conference in London, England. Mayweather used the homophobic slur to get even with McGregor, they said at the time, for calling him a "monkey" off-mic at an earlier press conference.



"There are certain boundaries you just don't cross," Mayweather said. "In the press tour when I said something toward lesbians or gays when I said something toward him. I apologized, but him calling us monkeys, you have to realize, we went through years and years of up and down. Black Americans went through a lot. But I'm a strong individual. We live and we learn and hopefully after August 26th, he won't be speaking that same language.”

Mayweather went into more detail about that exchange this week with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, saying the fight on August 26th is for the "American people" and "all the blacks around the world." He also used the platform to apologize for the homophobic slur.

"I just thought about all our different leaders — Martin Luther King, Malcolm X — that went on the front line for me and my family and all my loved ones," Mayweather said when asked about what went through his mind. "This stuff still goes on, but I'm strong, smart, patient and come August 26th, I'll be the same person.”

