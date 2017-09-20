Magic Johnson Subpoenaed to Testify in Lawsuit Involving Draymond Green

Magic Johnson has been subpoenaed to testify as a witness in a civil lawsuit against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, according to The Detroit Free Press. A court filing quoting Johnson's attorney reportedly says he will comply.

Jermaine Edmondson and his girlfriend, Bianca Williams, have accused Green of assault, battery and infliction of emotional distress following an incident at an East Lansing restaurant on July 10th, 2016. Edmondson's attorneys reportedly want to ask Johnson about a tweet he posted on July 12th, 2016, in which he said he talked with "my friend Draymond Green" about what had happened and that the two-time NBA All-Star was "very apologetic to the Warriors organization, fans and everyone involved."

Talked with my friend Draymond Green and he was very apologetic to the Warriors organization, fans and everyone involved. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 12, 2016

Green reached a plea deal before competing in the 2016 Olympics with Team USA and paid $560 for a noise violation to avoid jail time, according to ESPN. The deal also got rid of the misdemeanor assault and battery charge against Green, with his attorney comparing it to a parking ticket. Edmondson sued Green almost a year later, however, claiming to still feel "his hand on my jaw."

Johnson will reportedly give a deposition at the Los Angeles Lakers practice facility next month on October 4th. The subpoena requests any documentation Johnson has regarding Edmondson and Williams, as well as social media posts, according to court records obtained by The Detroit Free Press.

