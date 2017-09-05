The controversy surrounding the Ball family never seems to take a break. Whether it's the father, Lavar Ball, opening his mouth when he shouldn't, or the youngest son, LaMelo Ball, designing a $395 shoe. There's always something.

The typically tame Lonzo Ball created a stir on the family's new Facebook series, Ball in the Family, when he said that nobody listened to the legendary hip-hop artist Nas anymore.

"Y'all outdated, man," said the new Lakers point guard. "Don’t nobody listen to Nas anymore ... Real hip-hop is Migos, Future."



Lonzo Ball was taken as the Number Two overall pick in June's NBA Draft by the Lakers. He played one season for UCLA and lives in California. Ball has garnered a lot of attention in large part due to his outspoken father, who has created a laundry list of controversies.

This, however, isn't the first time that Lonzo has stirred the pot when discussing music. He told Billboard in July that 21 Savage's album Issa was better than the Jay-Z album 4:44. Though he later clarified those remarks.

"I like 4:44. It's a good album," Ball said. "Jay-Z's a great, great artist. You know, his work speaks for itself, but if it's my opinion, you know, in today's world, I feel like 21 Savage's [album] is bumping more. So I just play that right now."

Ball has yet to play an NBA game, but when someone in that family speaks, everyone is listening.