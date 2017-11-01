Watch LeBron James, James Corden's Wild Carpool Karaoke Performance

James Corden pulled out all the stops in the season finale for Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke by conscripting Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James to ride shotgun as they drove around the streets of Los Angeles.

In the clip for the episode, Corden asks James about what it's like to hear his name mentioned in rap songs. The conversation then turns to his relationship with Jay-Z – one of many rappers who have referenced James in their music since he entered the spotlight in the early 2000s – before Ice Cube pops up in the backseat for a singalong of his 1992 hit song "It Was a Good Day."

"Anytime Jay says my name, it's very humbling," James tells Corden. "He's like my big brother. He takes care of me."

They ain’t ready for us @jkcorden… they think they ready, but there’s no way. 10/31 🎤 💼🔥🔥🔥💯💪🏾#striveforgreatness🚀 pic.twitter.com/RUSKr4UZgu — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 26, 2017

James also shows off his "next-level air piano skills" and answers plenty of Corden's hard-hitting questions in the episode, from who the best trash talker he has played against to whether or not he gets frequent flyer points with all the traveling he does as an NBA player who is constantly on the road.

The full episode – and others from the series – can be viewed via Apple Music.

