L.A. Dodgers Organist Played Linkin Park's 'Numb' For Chester Bennington

The Los Angeles Dodgers' organist played Linkin Park's 2003 hit song "Numb" over the loudspeakers before their game against the Atlanta Braves in honor of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park singer passed away at age of 41 from an apparent suicide on Thursday.

The team's organist Dieter Ruehle was asked by a fan on Twitter in the lead-up to the game if he could play something from Linkin Park in honor of Bennington. "Will do," he wrote. "So sad. #RIPChesterBennington." According to MLB reporter J.P. Hoornstra, the home crowd at Dodger Stadium responded to his touching tribute with applause. Many on social media appreciated the gesture from Ruehle as well, some saying the video that has since gone viral gave them "chills" and made them tear up.





Furthermore, Dodgers pitcher Brandon McCarthy paid his respect to Bennington by choosing a Linkin Park song for his entrance music. The franchise also played Linkin Park songs between pitches and innings throughout the night to the delight of many in the crowd.







A number of others from the sports world — Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chad Johnson, Frank Kaminsky and Dana White — tweeted about how sad they were to hear about Bennington's death. Matt Jackson from The Young Bucks, for example, said that "almost every backyard wrestler made a music video using Linkin Park’s music" in the 2000s.

