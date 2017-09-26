Kyrie Irving: Flat-Earth Belief Was a 'Social Experiment'

Kyrie Irving revealed that he doesn't really believe the earth is flat. The new Boston Celtics player told CBS Sports Radio that he kept up the ridiculous story as a "social experiment," even when his fans took him seriously.

"It was all an exploitation tactic," Irving said, via Uproxx. "What it did was it literally [spun] the world ... into a frenzy. It proved exactly what I thought it would do in terms of how all this works ... It created a division ... let all these people stand up there and throw tomatoes at me ... because I think that or because I believe that the world is flat and you think that the world is round. It created exactly that."

Irving's "flat-earth theory" originally started at an All-Star game in New Orleans. And, to Irving's point, it did grner reactions from the sports and entertainment worlds. Everyone from Dave Chapelle to Neil deGrasse Tyson spoke about Irving's bizarre viewpoint. Los Angeles Rams receiver Sammy Watkins even voiced support of the theory.