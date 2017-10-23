After setting the Internet on fire with his In-N-Out Burger take last week, Sacramento Kings rookie De'Aaron Fox was involved in some more controversy over the weekend, this time involving his beloved Dragon Ball Z.

While Fox appeared to yell "Kameha!" – a reference to the signature attack of Goku – following a 3-point attempt against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, he defended himself on Twitter after the game by saying the viral video was "edited.

"If you're wondering why Fox would feel the need to defend himself, and why someone would be compelled to edit the video, it's because he is a noted fan of Goku's rival, Vegeta. As SB Nation tried to explain, Fox yelling "Kameha!" would be like a Boston Red Sox fan starting a New York Yankees chant.

#TeamVegeta I’d never yell that trash 💯 — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) October 21, 2017

Furthermore, some thought Fox was referencing a new song by Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, titled "Super Saiyan." Fox and Ball have some history, with Fox getting the better of Ball in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament to the tune of 39 points and a victory. Ball hasn't played against Fox since, sitting out an opportunity to do so in Summer League due to a groin injury and missing a preseason game due to a sprained ankle. It's prompted the likes of DeMarcus Cousins to call Ball out on social media for "running from that action."



Bruh y’all go foul out with all that reaching smh everyone that knows me knows I’m a Vegeta fan https://t.co/vcNuRLvxBf — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) October 21, 2017

It's also worth noting that Fox has a sponsorship deal with gaming headset company HyperX. Since he intends on streaming some of his favorite games in the future, which will almost certainly include the soon-to-be-released Dragon Ball FighterZ, this stuff is important to him. So much so that it looks like the Kings removed their post about Fox's "ode to Dragon Ball Z" once Fox cleared the air.

