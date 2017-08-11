They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Hingle McCringleberry would agree.

When Denver Broncos Von Miller was fined $11,567 by the NFL for celebrating suggestively after he sacked Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford back in 2015, comedians Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele decided to get involved. Because Miller imitated the three-pump celebration from their wildly popular "McCringleberry's Excessive Celebration" video, Key told Dan Patrick this week that they felt obliged to pay the fine for him.



"[Kenny Stills and Lance Moore] for real, for real did it," Key said. "Lance Moore was the first one to really do it. He scored a touchdown, Kenny Stills runs next to him, takes his diaper, right? And he stands there. His form was perfect, and Kenny Stills even threw the flag. I'll pay their fine. Jordan and I paid Von Miller's fine because he had perfect form on the three-pump."

"We just both gave like, I don't know, $7,000 to his foundation in Denver, for the kids that get the glasses," Key continued. "He's a good guy, Von Miller. Great form."

Peele actually tweeted about their donation to Miller’s charity, Von's Vision Foundation, when news first broke about his fine in 2015. "Keegan and I gave Von Miller's awesome charity #Vonsvision the amount of his recent fine," Peele tweeted. "You should too. Get kids glasses! #threepumprule"

Miller responded by saying their donation would buy over 450 pairs of glasses for kids.

