Kevin Durant came to his own defense via Twitter Sunday after critics called him out for his decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors – tweeting in the third person.

The athlete's unusual word choice caught the eye of several eagle-eyed fans, who screen-grabbed the moment and speculated that Durant may have meant to tweet the retort from a different, secret account.

The trouble began when a user with the Twitter handle @ColeCashwell tweeted at Durant Sunday evening, demanding to know why Durant decided to leave the Thunder. (His move to the Warriors was unpopular with OKC fans since they had nearly beaten the Warriors the previous season).

"Man I respect the hell outta you but give me one legitimate reason for leaving okc other than getting a championship," the user wrote.

Durant, or someone using Durant's verified account, then responded in defense of the NBA Finals MVP.

"He didn't like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan," the tweet read. "His roster wasn't that good, it was just him and russ. Imagine taking russ off that team see how bad they were. Kd can't win a championship with those cats."

Durant deleted the damning tweets soon afterward, which caused fans to conclude that Durant had meant to tweet from his alleged other account. On Reddit, several users began to question whether Durant has also been using a secret account on Instagram.



According to SB Nation, Durant's brother posted a photo of the athlete earlier this month, tagging him with the user name "quiresultan." The account is private, but is followed by numerous NBA players, Durant's stylist and rapper Big Sean, well-known to be one of the basketball player's good friends. He has yet to openly address the speculation on any of his social media channels.