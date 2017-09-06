Watch John Cena and Shaquille O'Neal Exchange Puns on 'Carpool Karaoke'

On Tuesday's episode of Apple Music's "Carpool Karaoke," WWE superstar John Cena and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal exchanged dad jokes before exiting the car to engage in a free throw shooting contest to put one of O'Neal's most popular theories to the test.

"Loser has to do something humiliating," said O'Neal, who shot 52.7 percent from the free throw line in his NBA career.

The two discussed nicknames during their time on the show as well. While Cena has a number of nicknames himself, O'Neal racked up an exhaustive list as a member of the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. Cena asked O’Neal about a couple of his well known nicknames — "The Big Aristotle" and "Extra Tallums" – and then started a battle of puns with the NBA's funniest big man.

"How does it feel to be a sex symbol?" O’Neal asked.

"I guess I'm just a Shaq of all trades," Cena responded.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon then followed up Cena and O'Neal with a game of "What Don't You Do," in which Strahan tested Gordon to see if he knew what products he did and didn't endorse. Gordon started out strong by guessing the first four correct, but it took a quick turn for the worse after the "Jeff Gordon Personal Lubricant." Watch the full exchange above.

