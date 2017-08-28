Houston Texans' J.J. Watt Raising $500,000 for Hurricane Harvey Relief

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey's destruction, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt set up a fundraiser with the goal of raising $500,000 to rebuild the city. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year matched the first $100,000 raised, according to Sports Illustrated.

"We must come together and collectively help rebuild the aspects of our community members lives that were damaged or lost," Watt wrote on fundraising website YouCaring.com. "Any donation that you can spare, no matter how large or small, is greatly appreciated. We will come out of this stronger than ever. We are Texans."







Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive.

We must come together to help rebuild our communities.https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/iiMsG2i4dl — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2017





Hurricane Harvey is "probably the worst disaster the state's seen," according to Federal Emergency Management Agency. At least five people have reportedly died from the hurricane. Officials expect more than 30,000 people to be forced out of their homes. The destruction continues as the National Weather Service doesn't expect flooding to peak until Wednesday at the earliest.

In addition to Watt, other athletes have tweeted in support of those impacted by Harvey. Houston Rockets guard James Harden asked for everyone's love and prayers "to the people in Texas." Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shared a similar sentiment, saying "[I] don't really know what to say in times like these but hope we can help somehow!" Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long sent his prayers to "all the people in Houston" and "the men and women risking their lives to save lives," as did nine-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Ware and Houston Astros right-fielder Josh Reddick.

To help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, you can donate to Watt's YouCaring page, Red Cross or any of these foundations.

