Former USWNT star Hope Solo announced on Thursday that she is running for president of the U.S. Soccer Federation. Solo made the announcement on Facebook, detailing her motivation in running for the position and outlining the four core principles she'll be campaigning for.

"The time for talking is over," Solo wrote. "I have been traveling internationally learning and speaking about many of these issues. I have met with foreign national soccer teams player associations and unions. I have met with Presidents and members of the United Nations to discuss leadership and the importance of sport in the world order. Through all of these experiences, I have learned that it is the responsibility of those in leadership positions who have the ability to change policy to stop giving lip service to the issues, but to instead, execute and take the actions required to affect real change."

"Given the opportunity, as President of the USSF, I will make these changes," Solo continued. "Developing players skills at all levels and in all communities in order to get the most out of our national player pool, to ultimately develop the Men's and Women's National teams into perennial world champions, should be the USSF’s number one priority."

Sunil Gulati announced earlier this week that he will not seek another term as president of the USSF following 12 years at the helm. Solo joins a group of at least eight individuals looking to replace Gulati, one that includes three former members of the USMNT in Eric Wynalda, Paul Caligiuri and Kyle Martino. The election is set for February 10th at the USSF's annual general meeting, according to ESPN.

Solo is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a World Cup champion. She is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in U.S. soccer history, although she isn't a stranger to controversy. Her last game with the national team came against Sweden in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympics, and she called them a "bunch of cowards" following the loss. The U.S. Soccer Foundation suspended her six months for her comments and terminated her contract with the national team. It was the second time Solo had been suspended by the U.S. Soccer Foundation, the previous one lasting 30 days.