Hear Lonzo Ball's Debut Rap Song 'Melo Ball 1'

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball released his first official rap single. "Melo Ball 1" is an ode to his 16-year-old brother, LaMelo Ball, who is one of the highest-ranking basketball prospects in the country.

"See my lil brother, he just doing him/ You can check the 'gram, he got a million fans/ Got his brothers, he don't need no friends/ He swagged out, he a walking gem/ The boy's blessed, yeah he's heaven-sent."

Lonzo teased the song on social media prior to its release, but he performed it at LaMelo's birthday party earlier this month. As Complex noted, it was also featured in the commercial for LaMelo’s signature shoe, Melo Ball 1, which is being sold for $395 by Big Baller Brand. While LaMelo is the youngest athlete to have his own signature shoe, it could cost him his college eligibility.

In the past, Lonzo released a remix of Drake's "Free Smoke" earlier this year, garnering over one million plays on YouTube. He hasn’t been shy about making his opinion on the rap game well known, as he recently caused some controversy by saying nobody listens to Nas anymore. Before the 2017 NBA Draft, Lonzo said some of his favorites rappers were included Lil Wayne, Future and 50 Cent (ahead of Tupac).