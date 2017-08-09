Harlem Globetrotter Claims Record-Breaking Trick Shot From Helicopter

The Harlem Globetrotters might have landed new bragging rights. For their latest stunt, the team sent 2009 draftee Bull Bullard 210 feet in the air in a helicopter, for what they claim is now the highest basketball shot ever made from an aircraft.

Related Ace Jackson and the Revolutionary Women of the Harlem Globetrotters Continuing to break boundaries, legendary basketball team proves women can play alongside the men

"Right here in Wildwood, New Jersey," Bullard says in the video. "High above Morey’s Piers. See that Ferris wheel? That's 156 feet high. But me? I’m going to try something to top off what I did last year by shooting around 200-plus feet in the air."



Bullard attempted a similar stunt in 2016 when he made the "Sky Coaster Shot," which suspended him 110 feet over Morey's Piers in Wildwood, New Jersey while he swung at a speed of 60 miles per hour. The "Helicopter Shot" ups the ante significantly.

A Globetrotters spokesman told The New York Post several takes were involved in the video.

