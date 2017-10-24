Dave Boy Smith Jr. has been a longtime successful professional wrestler. None of the success he found in that sport, though, compared to his life-saving and live-altering moment on Sunday night.

Related Taibbi Talks With Wrestling's Daniel 'The Progressive Liberal' Richards The best wrestling villain in the country offers unique insight into another famous heel act – Donald Trump

Smith Jr., whose real name is Harry Smith, stopped a woman from jumping off a bridge in Calgary, using strength and wrestling technique until she was safe and under medical supervision.

"She started to slide and want to go more as I grabbed a hold her," Smith wrote on Facebook. "Luckily my years of grappling and self defense I knew how to grab her hard. and how to pull her up from hanging off and jumping ... When I yanked her off the bridge finally, I established the mount position as you do in Grappling and did not let her budge."

Smith said the woman had a gun, which he said prevented him giving her a her a hug after rescuing him. She was placed under arrest and in handcuffs by police, so she could get a mental evaluation. He said the police thanked him for his heroism.

"I told her, 'Miss your not going to move unless I want you to, I’m an expert grappler and your not going to shoot me," Smith recalled saying. 'We will get you help life is a precious thing and I’m here to help to help you.'"



Smith, who was a WWE wrestler from 2006-2011, was in the right place at the right time, and clearly had the right skillset to help a woman in need. Even if pro wrestling gets an unreliable rap, it provided a valuable skill to a man determined to help. Calgary police confirmed the entire story to Global News.

"I really believe if I wasn’t there and been able to grab her she would have jumped," Smith said. "It would have taken a few people at least to pull her off."

