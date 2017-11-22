Trending

Ex USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Pleads Guilty to Criminal Sexual Conduct

Dr. Larry Nassar, 54, appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Nasser, a sports doctor accused of molesting girls while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault and will face at least 25 years in prison. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County Circuit Court in Lansing, Michigan on Wednesday. His sentencing is set for Jan. 12th, but he is expected to face between 25 and 40 years in prison.

Three of the charges against Nassar involved victims under the age of 13, according to CNN. An additional three charges involved victims between the age of 13 and 15. Nassar was accused of sexually abusing young athletes by "inserting his finger into their vagina, and sometimes their anus, without a glove, lubricant or consent," according to Kim Kozlowski of The Detroit News.

Nassar has been sued by more than 130 women on claims that he sexually abused them under the guise of treatment, including Olympic gold medalists McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas. Douglas is the most recent member of the "Fierce Five" to accuse Nassar of abusing her, saying she didn’t share her experiences sooner because "for years we were conditioned to stay silent." Raisman tweeted at Douglas on Wednesday morning following her statement, applauding her for her bravery and saying that she supports her.

Nassar had already pleaded guilty to multiple charges of child pornography in July of this year, a sentence that carries between 22 and 27 years in prison.