Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County Circuit Court in Lansing, Michigan on Wednesday. His sentencing is set for Jan. 12th, but he is expected to face between 25 and 40 years in prison.

Three of the charges against Nassar involved victims under the age of 13, according to CNN. An additional three charges involved victims between the age of 13 and 15. Nassar was accused of sexually abusing young athletes by "inserting his finger into their vagina, and sometimes their anus, without a glove, lubricant or consent," according to Kim Kozlowski of The Detroit News.



Judge: May take years for some of the victims to find that healing. You used your position of trust ... in the most vile way: to abuse children. Now is the time of healing but it may take them a lifetime of healing while you spend your lifetime behind bars. — Kim Kozlowski (@kimberkoz) November 22, 2017

Thinking about what you did to take away their childhood ... you violated the oath you took to do no harm, Judge says. — Kim Kozlowski (@kimberkoz) November 22, 2017

Nassar has been sued by more than 130 women on claims that he sexually abused them under the guise of treatment, including Olympic gold medalists McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas. Douglas is the most recent member of the "Fierce Five" to accuse Nassar of abusing her, saying she didn’t share her experiences sooner because "for years we were conditioned to stay silent." Raisman tweeted at Douglas on Wednesday morning following her statement, applauding her for her bravery and saying that she supports her.

Nassar had already pleaded guilty to multiple charges of child pornography in July of this year, a sentence that carries between 22 and 27 years in prison.

