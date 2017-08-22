Floyd Mayweather: 'Conor McGregor Is Extremely Heavy Right Now'

Days before one of the most anticipated fights of the decade, undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather said he doubted that his UFC world champion opponent, Conor McGregor, would make weight by Saturday's fight.

"Conor McGregor is extremely heavy right now, extremely heavy," Mayweather said to FightHype. "I think he's like 164. So he's still got 10 pounds to go." The weight limit for Saturday's fight is 154 pounds and could potentially lead to fines. McGregor has not given any indication that he is too heavy to compete.



"Even if he does make the weight, that's even better, but if he doesn't make the weight, we're still gonna fight. But it's gonna be a heavy fine. Gimme that money," said Mayweather. "Like I said before, a true champion is disciplined," he added. "And very responsible. But we'll see."

Some speculate that Mayweather's doubtful comments were in response to a picture McGregor recently posted of himself flexing at the UFC Performance Institute in Vegas. According to TMZ Sports, the Irish fighter boasted about his regimen ahead of the fight. "The final rev of the engine on the Conor McGregor Fast conditioning program tonight! What a camp it has been!"