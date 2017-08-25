A fake Conor McGregor stopped by Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update Summer Edition on Thursday to talk about his upcoming fight against Floyd Mayweather. And like the real UFC champ, the fake McGregor is confident about his chances against someone who has never lost a boxing match in his life.

"I'll beat anyone at their own game," comedian Alex Moffat said as McGregor. "Next week, I'm going to fight that shark that beat Michael Phelps in that swim race. And both parties have agreed to shark rules – underwater, just teeth!"

Moffat didn't make as bold of a prediction about the fight as McGregor has recently, but he did talk about his renowned punching power while bringing up McGregor’s Irish heritage.

"I'm going to drive Mayweather out of the ring the way St. Patrick drove the snakes out of Ireland – piss drunk while screaming something about Jesus," Moffat said. "And alls it's going to take for me to win is one punch."

The real McGregor will take on Mayweather at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 26th at 9 p.m. ET. We'll also find out if he's "extremely heavy" (as Mayweather said he is) at Friday's weigh-in, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

