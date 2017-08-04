It's been five months since Wrestling Inc. learned that Eva Marie's contract would not be renewed, and the wrestler confirmed the news today by saying goodbye to the WWE on Twitter.

"Today I'm saying a bittersweet goodbye to @WWE," Marie tweeted. "Thanks to the entire team, and YOU, my fans, for these 4 years! #AllRedEverythingForever"

The WWE posted a statement on its site, explaining they have "mutually agreed to contractually part ways as of today, Aug. 4, 2017" with Marie. They also wished her "the best in all of her future endeavors."

Marie hadn't appeared on WWE television since August of 2016 after she was suspended 30 days for violating their Wellness Policy. She made several appearances on Total Divas once her suspension was over, but she never stepped back in the ring. It was then reported in May of 2017 that Marie wouldn't return for the seventh season of the show. While she refused to say she was done with the WWE entirely, she later said she had other projects coming up that "don't allow me to be on the road as much as you need to be when you are a full-time WWE talent."

