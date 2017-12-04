Giants Fire Head Coach, General Manager Over Eli Manning Benching

The New York Giants fired head coach Ben McAdoo on Monday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Giants also parted ways with general manager Jerry Reese, who had been a member of the Giants in various roles since 1994, according to ESPN.

The decision came several days after McAdoo decided to bench quarterback Eli Manning for Geno Smith. Manning had started in 210 consecutive regular season games with the Giants, a feat dating back to his first career start against the Atlanta Falcons on November 21st, 2004. The move was met with much criticism around the league and made Giants co-owner John Mara "furious" over the damage it had done to the team's image, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.

"I don't see the need to make a head coaching change now," a Giants source told ESPN's Josina Anderson on Monday. "What's the point? Can't take back what happened last week with Eli [Manning]. But maybe a change attracts a bigger crowd for the last few home games. Could be a show of goodwill to the fans."

The Giants won 11 games in McAdoo's first season as head coach. Their season ended with a 38-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers in a wild card game. They failed to build off of that momentum this season, however, currently owning the second-worst record in the NFL alongside the San Francisco 49ers. The only team below them in the standings is the Cleveland Browns, who have yet to win a game this season.