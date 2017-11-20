Donald Trump Calls on NFL to Suspend Raiders' Marshawn Lynch

Donald Trump criticized Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch on Monday morning for standing during the Mexican national anthem and sitting during the American national anthem prior to Sunday's game against the New England Patriots at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Trump, who recently took aim at the NFL for not forcing players to stand for the national anthem, says the league should suspend Lynch for the remainder of the season if he does it again.

"Marshawn Lynch of the NFL's Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem," Trump tweeted. "Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down."

Lynch was standing during the the opening of the American national anthem, according to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. He then took a seat before standing again for the Mexican national anthem, although he was "not completely at attention." As Deadspin notes, it appears as though Lynch was getting his equipment strapped on during it.

Marshawn Lynch sits during the US national anthem, stands for Mexican anyhem pic.twitter.com/8wdaKprEki — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 19, 2017

Lynch has sat on the bench during the American national anthem before every game this season. It's something he's been doing for 11 years, he claims. He has not given a reason behind his decision to not stand during the national anthem, but he did not shy away from an opportunity to show his disdain for Trump earlier in the season when he wore a "Everybody vs. Trump" shirt.

