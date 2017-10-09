Chris Foerster Resigns as Dolphins Coach Following Controversial Video

Chris Foerster announced on Monday that he has resigned from his position as the offensive line coach for the Miami Dolphins.

"I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions," Foerster said in a statement. "I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals."

A video surfaced on social media over the weekend of Foerster snorting a white powdery substance with a $20 bill before going into a team meeting. It's unclear when and where the video took place. In a press conference on Monday, Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said he became aware of the video around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday night when the team's general manager Chris Grier called him. Gase then called Foerster to inform him that he was aware of the situation.

A Las Vegas model named Kijuana Nige first posted the video on her Facebook page, according to SB Nation. Although it has since been removed, Nige said Foerster "sent it to me professing his love" and explained why she released the video in a separate Facebook post, citing social injustice.

"So quick to make excuses for him but will roast a minority player over an anthem, dog fights, weed, domestic issues etc," Nige wrote on Facebook after posting the video. "But y'all keep saying ALL LIVES MATTER STFU??... if his ass was black they would be dragging him thru the [mud] face 1st."



The Dolphins released the following statement about the incident on Monday:

"We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior. After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time."

Foerster has been an assistant coach in the NFL since 1993. He was one of the highest paid assistant coaches in the NFL with a salary between $2.5 million and $3 million per season, according to ESPN.

