Watch the Trailer for Conor McGregor Documentary 'Notorious'

A documentary about Conor McGregor's "meteoric rise" is coming out next month. Titled Notorious, the movie follows McGregor from when he was claiming welfare checks worth $235 in Ireland four years ago to being one of the biggest athletes in the world today.

"Notorious is the exclusive, all-access account of Conor's meteoric rise from claiming benefits and living in his parents' spare room in Dublin to claiming multiple championship UFC belts and seven figure pay-packets in Las Vegas," a new promotional website for the film states. "Featuring unprecedented access, never before seen moments and explosive fight footage, this is the ultimate behind-the-scenes look at a sporting icon and his spectacular rise from the bottom to the very top."

McGregor first shared a snippet of the documentary in July when he was preparing for his fight against Floyd Mayweather. With less than a month before its release, McGregor posted the extended trailer for the documentary on social media on Thursday.

The documentary is directed by Gavin Fitzgerald and will feature Dee Devlin, Dana White, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jose Aldo. It comes out on Nov. 1 in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and will premiere in theaters in the United States and Canada on Nov. 8.