Colin Kaepernick Thanks Eminem for Shout-Out in 'The Storm'

Following Eminem's powerful cypher at Tuesday's BET Hip Hop Awards, in which he took a strong stand against Donald Trump, Colin Kaepernick thanked the rapper for his support and shared the video of his freestyle on Twitter.

Eminem raises his fist at one point during the performance to show his support for Kaepernick, who became the first NFL player last season to stage a protest during the national anthem to raise awareness for social injustice. Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers at the season's end but remains a free agent, many believing he has been blackballed from the league because of his protest.



I appreciate you @Eminem ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/nwavBwsOkQ — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) October 11, 2017

"This is for Colin/ Ball up a fist/ And keep that shit balled like Donald the bitch".

Eminem also criticizes Trump for creating "distractions" by attacking the NFL and its players for not standing for the national anthem instead of focusing on hurricane relief in Puerto Rico and gun reform in wake of the deadly shooting in Las Vegas last month.

"It's like we take a step forwards then backwards/ But this is his form of distraction/ Plus he gets an enormous reaction/ When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that/ Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada/ All these horrible tragedies and he's bored and would rather/ Cause a Twitter storm with the Packers."

Other celebrities have praised Eminem for his freestyle, including NBA superstar LeBron James. The Cleveland Cavaliers forward tweeted a lyric from "The Storm" on Tuesday night and included a raised fist emoji as well as "#United."

