Chris Jericho Challenges Kenny Omega to Match at Wrestle Kingdom

After going back and forth on Twitter in recent weeks, Chris Jericho put his money where his mouth is over the weekend by challenging Kenny Omega to a match at Wrestle Kingdom in the New Year. Omega responded in a press conference on Monday, saying: "I've been searching for a challenger like Jericho since day one of winning the [IWGP United States] belt."

"Kenny Omega, what a dynamic performer," Jericho said in a promotional video at Sunday's Power Struggle. "What a fantastic, tremendous performer. But he's not the best in the world. I am. So many have claimed to be the best, from Shawn Michaels to Edge to CM Punk, but they're all gone and I’m still here because I am the best in the world. I am the greatest of all time. I am the alpha of this business."



"And I'm going to prove it because I’m challenging you, Kenny. Jericho versus Kenny. Alpha versus Omega,” Jericho continued. "To see who is really the best, I want to meet you January 4th at Wrestle Kingdom 12 in the Tokyo Dome. So let's see who's really the best, bitch."

See ya there @kennyomegamanx.... #Jan4 #TokyoDome #AlphaVsOmega A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Nov 5, 2017 at 3:55am PST



Despite recently saying he'd only wrestle for the WWE, this will mark the first time since 1999 that Jericho will fight for a major non-WWE wrestling promotion. The last time he wrestled for the WWE was July 25th of this year when he returned for a triple threat match with AJ Styles and Kevin Owens. Jericho, however, is not currently under contract with the WWE.

