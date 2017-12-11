Chris Jericho Sends Message to Kenny Omega in Surprise Appearance

Fans looking forward to seeing Chris Jericho take on Kenny Omega at the Tokyo Dome on January 4th got a sneak peak of what's to come on Monday. At the World Tag League Finals in Fukuoka, Jericho formally introduced himself to Omega after he helped the Young Bucks take down Rocky Romero, Sho and Yoh in a six-man tag team match.

Related Chris Jericho Sets Sail for Life Beyond the WWE Pro wrestling legend has his hand in many pots outside the WWE next year, including a five-day indie wrestling cruise the company turned down

Jericho first made an appearance in a pre-recorded video following the fight, in which he congratulated Omega on his victory and asked him if he’s ready for next month, according to the Wrestling Observer. Jericho then took everyone by surprise when the lights revealed he was standing behind Omega in the ring, and he took advantage by attacking Omega before The Young Bucks were able to chase him off.

Jericho told Omega he’d see him at the Tokyo Dome before making his exit for the night, but he had much more to say in an Instagram video.

“Kenny Omega, let me introduce myself formally,” Jericho said. “Chris Jericho, the alpha of the wrestling business. I gotta tell you, it gave me such a thrill to leave you in a puddle of your own blood tonight in Fukuoka. Just a little bit of a warning. Just a little bit of an introduction as to what you can really expect January 4th at the Tokyo Dome. Alpha versus Omega, Jericho versus Omega, to find out who the best in the world really is — and judging by the fact that my face is covered in your blood, I think I’m just a little better than you.”

January 4th can't come soon enough.