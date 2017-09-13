'Betrayed' Chargers Fan Raises Over $10,000 For Anti-NFL Billboards

Joseph MacRae, a self-proclaimed "betrayed" Los Angeles Chargers fan, is behind five digital anti-NFL billboards that will appear near the StubHub Center in Los Angeles — the temporary home of the Chargers — over the next three weeks.

MacRae raised over $10,000 through the crowdfunding website GoFundMe. He said the goal is to bring Chargers fans together and "help San Diego, St. Louis and Oakland cope with the loss of their respective teams."

"[NFL commissioner] Roger Goodell keeps talking about how 'painful' relocation is for the NFL," MacRae wrote. "The NFL doesn't care about us at all. Roger Goodell makes $34 million a year and could care less about the people in San Diego, Oakland or St. Louis. It's time for us to stick it to the NFL by having these billboards in L.A. call them out on their bullshit."

MacRae's anti-NFL messages will be displayed during the team's three-game homestand starting on September 17th against the Miami Dolphins and ending on October 1st against the Philadelphia Eagles. MacRae shared an image of one of the billboards on social media, featuring Roger Goodell and the words "No Freaking Loyalty."

405 south next week! This is one of five images that will be up for three weeks on the digital billboard. With a big surprise on game day 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/nX0O9j9QrC — SD Sign Guy (@jmt619) September 10, 2017

MacRae has reportedly been assured by the billboard company that they won't allow the NFL to block his messages, which will also be directed towards Chargers CEO Dean Spanos.

"I promise you a great billboard with a powerful message to the NFL and Dean Spanos," he wrote.