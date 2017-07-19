See Carmelo Anthony, Kyrie Irving in Unstoppable Pickup Basketball Game

Carmelo Anthony is still a member of the New York Knicks. For now, anyway.

Related How the Cleveland Cavaliers Took a 'Space Jam' Comparison Too Far A perfectly executed troll job by the defending champs might come back to haunt them

While talks about him being traded have slowed down following Phil Jackson's departure, Anthony is reportedly set on joining either his good friend Chris Paul in Houston or his good friend LeBron James in Cleveland before the start of next season. It remains to be seen if either of those teams have the assets to acquire Anthony in a trade – the reason the Rockets seem to have an advantage over the Cavaliers is because they have a little more to work with – but they’re the only teams Anthony is willing to waive his no-trade clause for.

While we wait to see where Anthony ends up, a couple of videos posted on Instagram on Tuesday have people talking again about how good he would be in a Cavaliers uniform. It's not necessarily a surprise that Anthony somehow ended up in the same gym as Kyrie Irving because they were both teammates last summer when Team USA won gold in Rio, but it's hard not to watch them pick defenses apart with pick-and-roll after pick-and-roll after pick-and-roll and imagine what could be if Anthony teamed up with James and Irving in Cleveland.

@kyrieirving ➕ @carmeloanthony ➡️ Dangerous summer pickup team‼️ // @academy.basketball A post shared by Chris Brickley (@cbrickley603) on Jul 18, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

It's worth noting that Rockets forward Trevor Ariza was on the same court as Anthony and Irving. Based on how involved he was in recruiting Paul this summer, it's totally possible he talked to Anthony at some point about what spending the next couple of years in Houston might look like. We just don’t have any video of that, so it's not quite as exciting as seeing Irving and Anthony go to work on the same team.

