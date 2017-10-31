LeBron James, Steph Curry Go Head-to-Head With Freaky Halloween Costumes

The NBA's two most popular players probably pulled off two of the most epic Halloween costumes this year. LeBron James went as Pennywise from the It movie, and it's horrifyingly realistic. Warriors guard Steph Curry pedaled into the arena as Jigsaw, posing for photos completely masked.

Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks 🎈🎈 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

The NBA season is just getting underway, and neither the Warriors or Cavaliers have completely lived up to their preseason hype just yet. But the two stars' costumes were worthy of their on-court prowess.

James wasn't the only Cleveland Cavaliers player to get in on the fun.

The Cavaliers weren't the only team to get in on the fun. The rival Oklahoma City Warriors did, too.

Its pretty! Its soooo pretty!! Happy early Halloween! A post shared by Nick Collison (@nicholascollison) on Oct 14, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

Some former Cavaliers like Isaiah Thomas had some fun with it as well.

Cruisin' down the street in my '64 #ripEazyE #StraightOuttaCompton #Halloween2017 A post shared by Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard went as a character from the show Baywatch.

Baywatch A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Oct 28, 2017 at 9:27pm PDT

The entire Las Vegas Golden Knights hockey team played dress-up together too, and well before the actual holiday.

Halloween isn’t for another six days, but Golden Knights players already have the holiday spirit.



🎃🎃🎃 pic.twitter.com/4rom3QaZNy — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 26, 2017

Pittsburgh Penguins goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury put a ton of effort into his costume. Still unclear if moved around in it.

Athletes across all sports, whether in-season of off, clearly wanted to participate. And with the quality of the costumes, it seems as though they are trying to out-do one another.

But not every athlete was in the mood to dress up.