Jose Altuve's Singing Turned the Backstreet Boys Into Astros Fans

Thanks to a video that went viral of José Altuve singing "I Want It That Way," the Backstreet Boys are rooting for the Houston Astros to win the final game of the World Series.

"There was an Internet sensation video that happened with José Altuve from the Astros, the second baseman," Brian Littrell said in a message to the Astros before Game 6. "The dude is 5-foot-6, and he's going to be the AL MVP, I think so. We want to tell you congratulations, good luck in the World Series, go Astros, God bless you!"

The video of Altuve singing the hit song took place in Houston’s clubhouse last season, and it was posted by Lance McCullers Jr. The pitcher then followed the video up with an image of him, Altuve and three of their Astros teammates photoshopped onto the bodies of the Backstreet Boys with the caption "#HtownBoys #Backstreetboys2.0."



Knowing how much Altuve loves the Backstreet Boys, AJ McLean recently told TMZ that he'd love to meet the second baseman so they can "sing together." Probably after Game 7, though, seeing as Altuve won't likely have much time to hang out before he takes on the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight for the final time this season.

