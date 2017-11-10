In an interview with 60 Minutes, three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman says she was sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Raisman, now 23, says she was first treated by Nassar at the age of 15.

"Why are we looking at why didn't the girls speak up?" Raisman asks in a snippet released on Friday. "Why not look at what about the culture? What did USA Gymnastics do, and Larry Nassar do, to manipulate these girls so much that they are so afraid to speak up?"

Three-time Olympic gold medalist, Aly Raisman, tells @DrLaPook she was sexually abused by a U.S. national team doctor. #60Minutes, Sunday. https://t.co/UEWiWTPIwZ pic.twitter.com/ADRUMNYDJT — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 10, 2017

In a statement to 60 Minutes, USA Gymnastics said they "very sorry that any athlete has been harmed" and that they "want to work with Aly and all interested athletes to keep athletes safe."



Over 130 women have sued Nassar on claims that he sexually abused them "under the guise of treating them for hip, back and other athletic injuries" while he was working at Michigan State University and with the USA Gymnastics team. He was also indicted on federal child pornography charges on Dec. 16, 2016, according to a timeline by the Indianapolis Star. He pleaded guilty to three charges of child pornography on July 11, 2017 and is currently in jail waiting for a sentencing next month.

McKayla Maroney, who was teammates with Raisman in the 2012 London Olympics, recently tweeted that Nassar sexually abused her over several years, starting from when she was 13 to when she eventually retired from the sport in 2016. Raisman immediately showed her support for Maroney, tweeting "SO proud of you and your strength. Love you like a sister!!" in response.

Raisman’s full interview with 60 Minutes will air this Sunday, November 12th at 7:00 pm.

