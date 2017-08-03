Alabama Football Rank Number One in New Preseason Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide didn't finish last year on top, but according to the first USA Today Amway Coaches Poll, it's still the favorite team heading into the 2017 college football season.



Alabama got the lion's share of the votes (49 out 65) first place votes. The remaining top five picks are Ohio State (five votes), Florida State (four votes), USC and Clemson (seven votes).



Last season, Alabama lost in the last second of the National Championship game to Clemson. This is the fourth time that Alabama has been ranked Number One heading into the season. None of those three previous times did it win the title. In the four championship seasons under head coach Nick Saban, Alabama was not favored coming into the season.

The poll favorites include six SEC teams, five ACC teams, for Big 10 teams, and four in the PAC 12. The Crimson Tide is the only SEC team in the Top 10. LSU is the next highest at Number 12. All four of the Big 10 teams are in the Top 10.

Here is a full rundown of the Top 25 (via USA Today)

1. Alabama (49)

2. Ohio State (5)

3. Florida State (4)

4. USC

5. Clemson (7)

6. Penn State

7. Washington

8. Oklahoma

9. Michigan

10. Wisconsin

11. Oklahoma State

12. LSU

13. Auburn

14. Stanford

15. Georgia

16. Florida

17. Louisville

18. Miami (Fla.)

19. Kansas State

20. West Virginia

21. South Florida

22. Virginia Tech

23. Texas

24. Tennessee

25. Utah